Home » Viki Mitrović in the apartment of Ace Lukas | Entertainment
World

Viki Mitrović in the apartment of Ace Lukas | Entertainment

by admin
Viki Mitrović in the apartment of Ace Lukas | Entertainment

Viktorija Viki Mitrović ended up in an apartment with Ace Lukas, then revealed the details of their relationship to the media.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Let us remind you that Aca strongly denied Marijana’s allegations, but it is obvious that the starlet’s company impresses and pleases him. On Instagram account Viktorija Vika Mitrović saw a joint photo taken in his apartment. The attractive woman posed with Lukas on the couch, and then “checked” every corner of the luscious apartment.

Speculations about their relationship immediately appeared, and Viki soon revealed all the details of their relationship:

“Yes, I was in his apartment, but nothing happened. We gathered there, some singers, my friends, they know each other, so we took pictures, nothing more than that,” she said.

Look at the photos from Lukas’ apartment:

And what the whole apartment looks like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

China, the city of Hangzhou publishes the list...

World Earth Day, a competition is underway in...

Vojvodina fans greeted the players from Sweden |...

A man shot his partner in Zitište |...

Earth day, a competition in the schools of...

falls from 30 meters in the archaeological site...

A mother whose husband took her children to...

Kawai Leonard’s sister in prison for life for...

Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday...

Falls from 30 meters high, dies Italian tourist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy