Home World Viktor But, who is the Russian arms dealer released in exchange for Brittney Griner
World

Viktor But, who is the Russian arms dealer released in exchange for Brittney Griner

by admin
Viktor But, who is the Russian arms dealer released in exchange for Brittney Griner

MOSCA – There’s a reason the Russian arms dealer Viktor But was for years one of the men”most wanted” to the world and if, after his arrest, Moscow did everything to obtain his release: where there were wars and massacres, there was But.

[[ge:rep-locali:repubblica:378105652]]Nicknamed “merchant of death” in a 2008 biography and inspirer of the Hollywood film “Lord of War” con Nicolas Cage of 2005, But was unscrupulous.

See also  The scene restoration almost deceived the former diplomat, "Today's Film Review" commented on the National Day movie "The Way Back"-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Schengen area, EU ok with entry of Croatia...

Italian in coma in London, Scotland Yard releases...

UNHCR appeal to Italian companies: “We urgently need...

Twitter, beds appear in offices: the headquarters becomes...

France, Macron announces: “From 2023 free condoms for...

EU: “Recognize LGBTQ+ parents in all Member States”,...

United States, the FDA approves the bivalent vaccine...

USA, Congress approves the legal recognition of same-sex...

“Harry & Meghan” on Netflix, amid accusations of...

USA, Congress approves a measure to protect equal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy