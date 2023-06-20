Viktor chops wood for free in Ruma | Info

Viktor Božić from Ruma has been helping people for three years by chopping wood for them.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Viktor Božić (30) from Ruma has been chopping wood for free for three and a half years to anyone who invites him, and so far he has cut as many as 1,138 cubic meters of firewood. He does all this for sick children and his only request to people is that, if they can and as much as they can, pay for their treatment.

“I graduated from technical school in Ruma majoring in mechanics, and I currently work for a well-known company, where I drive a forklift. I am happy and satisfied with the work I do. For over three and a half years, I have been chopping wood for free for citizens, friends, neighbors, and primarily the oldest, and I started doing that when I returned to my country from the West, where I was doing construction work.

There in a foreign country I was disappointed because of their way of life, it is really scattered as far as love and empathy between people is concerned. They act like they are programmed, I didn’t like that at all“, Božić begins the story and adds: “For all this time, he ripped from exactly 1,138 meters without dinars. At the current price of wood splitting in our country, if I had charged for each meter, I would have earned about 9,840 euros. My record is 27 meters of finely chopped wood in one day, and at least two meters per day.

Viktor says that chopping wood fulfills him, and that he cannot describe the feeling of satisfaction and happiness when he sees the smile on the face of the man he helped, who may not have had the means to prepare firewood for the winter.

“That expression on their faces always gives me new strength and satisfaction. Many people call me, as months and years pass, many have heard of me doing this work. There are many who call me and ask if chopping wood is really free. Almost everyone is in disbelief when they hear or read the ad. It happened that I turned many down, primarily because of the volume of work, because I cannot be at all their addresses at the same time when they call me.”says Viktor.

He also emphasizes that his only goal is to help sick children, if someone can pay the money.

“I don’t only help by chopping wood, but I can also do other more difficult jobs, like moving. I also throw out garbage for those who don’t have grandchildren, sons, or family to help them. Some have called me Conan from Ruma, but I’m just here to help anyone who needs help. I would tell young people to help anyone without compensation and never ask for anything in return,” he said.

(WORLD/Courier)

