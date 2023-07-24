Villa Elodia in Cosplay in Trivignano Udinese on July 30th 2023

We have reached the fourth edition of Villa Elodia in Cosplay in Trivignano Udinese, the event will be held again this year in the beautiful setting of the park of Villa Elodia with the contribution and patronage of the Municipality and its Department of Culture and Events of Trivignano Udinese, and the contribution of the Credito Cooperativo -Cassa Rurale ed Artigiana del Friuli Venezia Giulia-Società Cooperativa.

This year the event will be signed by the new Bazinga Eventi association with Ageless Cosplay and will bring many new features, in addition to the second edition of the cosplay competition and the third edition of the themed market exhibition with exhibitors from the cosplay sector and the food area there will also be the “Alice in Wonderland” themed “NON birthday party” lunch open to all the public by booking at the link following a small contribution it will be possible to have lunch with the characters of the well-known film, we will see the mad hatter, Alice, the queen of hearts, the white queen and the witch for many photos together, an omnivorous and vegetarian menu has been created.

The event will take place on Sunday 30 JULY 2023 from 10.00 to 20.00, the shooting, the market exhibition and the competition will be held at the park of Villa Elodia in Trivignano Udinese.

All day in addition to the many cosplayers and photographers we will have in the THANOS park the creation of the famous Prizmatec. Two moments of entertainment, before the competition with the dances of the PrismaGems crew the only FVG crew of Jpop, Cpop and Kpop covers and in the jury break Misha’s concert with the theme songs of the cartoons.

In addition to lunch, this year as a novelty we will have the 12 Bit retrogaming alongside the Coinop-Projects with vintage videogame cabinets, we will also have a war games area and the new collaboration with the Centofoto association brings us two themed sets and a photo contest. As always there will be the illustrators area with the Illustra association which took care of our graphics.

The competition will be presented by the validated duo Louis Guglielmero and Loredana Barile, the judges are well-known faces of cosplay, Lisa dark, Andrea Akino and Elisa known as Erin. The prizes are for the first place a giftcard worth 150.00 euros, the second place a giftcard worth 100.00 euros and the third place a giftcard worth 50.00 euros offered by the Battistutta interior design store in Aiello, in addition there will be other prizes offered by the Bella Temptazione shop in San Giovanni al Natisone for special mentions. But this summer of cosplay events will not end here, on August 26 Bazinga Eventi APS brings Cosplay back to the square in Monfalcone with other news, follow the page for all the information.

