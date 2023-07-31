by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

After the success of yesterday evening, Sunday 30 July, with Alice sings Battiato which sold out and enthusiastic spectators, Villa Filippina is preparing to welcome the new month with musical proposals, comedy and astronomy shows. On 3 August, Filippo Giardina’s Stand Up Comedy will arrive at the Villa.…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Villa Filippina, first weeks of August full of events appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

