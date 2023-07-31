Home » Villa Filippina, first weeks of August full of events
Villa Filippina, first weeks of August full of events

Villa Filippina, first weeks of August full of events

After the success of yesterday evening, Sunday 30 July, with Alice sings Battiato which sold out and enthusiastic spectators, Villa Filippina is preparing to welcome the new month with musical proposals, comedy and astronomy shows. On 3 August, Filippo Giardina’s Stand Up Comedy will arrive at the Villa.…

