Gone are those years in which pop wanted to be darker and rock more pop. But Ville Valo maintains that spirit with renewed energy and the same melancholy as always in “Neon Noir” (Heartagram/Virgin, 23), an album that will be presented this month in Spain: February 24 (Razzmatazz, Barcelona) and February 25 (La Riviera, Madrid).

And when we talk about gothic rock from the early 2000s, we can’t stop thinking about HIM, their impossible vampire loves and the melancholy that seemed endless. With their love metal (2003) they defined their hallmark, that “dark tenderness” of which they made a banner in all subsequent years. Now, just twenty years after its launch, its leader Ville Valo he sets out to continue his journey to the dark side, unafraid to add a spoonful of sugar when necessary. We talk about his new album “Neon Noir”the legacy of the band and their touring plans for this new year.

We haven’t heard from you in a while. Several years have passed since HIM disbanded, then came an album with Agents and two years ago three first solo songs. When did the spark come to try to make music on your own?

Forming a new band or starting a solo career was not in my plans, it was not a big premeditated decision or a revelation. I have always been related to music, although I do not consider it a career. It is an all-consuming passion and hobby and has been since I was a child. I definitely wanted music to remain a part of me, but I didn’t know how this relationship would continue after we broke up with HIM. I guess I can blame the pandemic, sort of: I needed to keep my sanity. The pandemic forced me to go back to writing music, because it was the only way to do it and the only thing that made sense to me. That’s also why I ended up recording the album solo and not forming a band.

Virtually the entire writing period for the album was during the pandemic. To what extent did it affect production?

You could say it was a blessing in disguise, because it allowed me to focus on music for a long time. You can’t force the music. You can’t make a song happen, or you can’t decide that, oh, I’m going to wake up Tuesday morning and I’m going to write a great song at 9:30 in the morning. It seems that when we write we are looking for inspiration and hoping that the muse, you know, will be nice to us. It is not about forcing things, but about keeping your ears, eyes and heart open to inspiration. And in that sense, I feel very lucky that that spark is still in me. I also felt it was very important that it be a continuation of the past, because I’m not ashamed of what we did with HIM.

There are no reasons to be ashamed.

But you know what I mean, a lot of people do their solo stuff. Suddenly they want to do a 180 degree turn and forget about the past, burn all the bridges and when they go on tour they don’t want to play any old songs. I’m not like that at all. I consider this album as a kind of bridge between the past and the future. HIM is still such a big part of me that I can’t walk away from this legacy, even if I wanted to. So it is much wiser to embrace it than to fight it.

Luckily that was not your case.

I guess a lot of bands just implode. In that case, I understand that when people are making their new songs, they don’t want to bring back those bad memories and those bad vibes. I’m not one of them, I was very lucky with HIM. . We were all lucky within the band to be able to maintain the friendship and end it in a way that seemed dignified to us. We had written all the songs we had to write with the band, we had made all the albums we had to make with the band and this is our way of saying thank you and saying goodbye, hopefully gracefully. I think the last tour was great. It was great to see people smile instead of the audience crying.

I don’t know if it’s just my feeling, but these first few songs seem a bit more melancholic than usual. is it intentional?

I’ve always been a bit of a dramaqueen. Sentimental and dramatic. Starting my solo career I have been able to allow myself to be very intransigent and honest with myself, I think that shows. It may not be a five-way puzzle: it’s a collection of songs sung by a guy writing and composing from the heart. It’s a moving and very sentimental album, not necessarily darker, but something more personal.

Could it be said that it is an album of intuitions, then?

It had been a long time since I felt such a deep connection to music. Part of me gets the whole picture or sees the forest for the trees, so to speak. I don’t think these things are intentional, when I compose I always follow a state of mind and follow the path, wherever it wants to take me. The fact of not having to coordinate rehearsals, meetings, also means that I can dedicate myself to detail in a way that was not possible before, delving deeper and deeper into the music, sometimes as a meditation and other times losing myself in it. It has been something very pure and new for me.

You have worked with Tim Palmer, who is a very well known name for the fans of the band with whom you recorded albums like “Love Metal”. What has it been like to take this new path accompanied by an old friend?

Tim and I have known each other very well also on a personal level since 2002, he produced and mixed many albums for HIM. He helped me see the big picture and told me when he felt like a song was done, but at the same time he told me bluntly we’ve always been in touch and he was the first one that came to mind. When I started working on the first ideas that became the album in the fall of 2019, I knew it was crazy to try to record it by myself: when you work alone, there is a lot of uncertainty, you never quite feel that certainty that something is good enough. I needed someone who could give me feedback from a distance, but understand the background of the album. I’m very glad that he had time and helped me, there was a lot of technical stuff and a lot of stupid questions, let’s just put it that way. Tim had a sense of humor and patience in answering all my emails.

It will also have contributed to making the album more personal if possible.

Yeah, and there’s always a lot of personal stuff, at least when it comes to music and myself, it’s always very personal. It is very important to keep it personal as well. So it’s good that the people you work with, you like them, you appreciate them. I’m a fan of his work, with such different styles in many different things like Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam or Tears for Fears. He has great taste in music and the variety of work he has been involved in is astounding. I couldn’t have done it without him.

There were rumors in some specialized forums that some of the issues could arise between 2016 and 2017, in the last stage of HIM. To what extent is it true?

I always have little ideas, like riffs or melody parts. They can be with me for many years. But basically I started working on music in 2019. That’s when the first song Run Away From the sun came, and I released an EP in 2020. So the songs on the EP are the first three songs that I did and then during that time the pandemic just broke out, but I didn’t take any ideas from the HIM days. I found it very interesting and inspiring to discover new sounds and let myself be surprised. It was good not knowing how the song was going to end or if there would be twists and turns, lyrically or musically speaking: keep alert, like there’s some kind of danger.

You start a world tour that will bring you back to Barcelona. How do you feel being able to show your new songs live?

I think it’s going to be a good combination of nostalgia and, at the same time, current things that also look to the future. It’s amazing that people are still so interested in what I offer. I am truly honored and blessed by the interest. It’s quite strange because, as I said at the beginning, I’ve been living off music for a long time. You can never take it for granted that there are always people who want to see you play live and I was very surprised and for the better. All the concerts in Germany are sold out and there are a lot of concerts in America that have been selling very well. I just hope the world doesn’t get crazier than it is and we can move on, the response has been amazing and obviously a lot of people knew me in the HIM days so we’re going to play a bunch of old songs too.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of HIM’s formation, how do you feel about the band’s legacy?

It’s the first time I’ve noticed that there’s any legacy because when you’re in a band, talking about the idea of ​​legacy is crazy. Sounds weird, and maybe even presumptuous. A couple of weeks ago I traveled to Berlin in Germany and then to London to meet with the record labels and also to do some interviews and promotion. And it was interesting to meet journalists who with their first allowance as teenagers bought HIM or My Chemical Romance CDs. I realize that there is a new generation of journalists who grew up with us. It’s weird, it doesn’t make me feel old, but it makes me feel like I’m in a parallel universe or something.

But that parallel universe is very real

I have always thought that with HIM we were fighting an uphill battle. We came from a small country, and it was always a struggle to get where we got to, and it wasn’t easy, so to speak. I never knew we had left a mark. But I think if the legacy you mention exists, I think I’ll probably understand it next year when we go on tour again, because it will be the clearest indication of seeing the people there, young and old, all together, hoping that they like both the old and the new.