Vince Clarke sorprende con “The Lamentations Of Jeremiah”

Hardened in the first Depeche Mode –of which he was an indispensable piece and founder–, the duo Yazoo next to Alison Moyet and later protagonist alongside Andy Bell from a long career at the head of erasure, Vince Clarke has announced what will be his first solo album.

“Songs Of Silence”, which will be released on November 17 through Mute Records, will include songs that Clarke was recording in his home studio in New York during the pandemic. What we couldn’t imagine is that, from the use of a modular synthesizer, he would create a song like “The Lamentations Of Jeremiah”, a practically neo-classical piece that captivates us with a cello – by the composer Reed Hays– and which, according to Clarke, has a structure based on one note and expanding a key throughout the composition, in addition to being inspired by a folk piece from 1944.

And the result is really attractive and mysterious. We’ll see what songs like “Cathedral”, “White Rabbit”, “Passage”, “Imminent”, “Mitosis”, “Blackleg”, “Red Planet”, “Scarper” or “Last Transmission” will bring us in a couple of months. remaining pieces that will complete your “Songs Of Silence”.

