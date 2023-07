Vincenzino had sad eyes like a premonition, or a duty of seriousness. When you’re born restless, it’s best not to distract yourself with smiles. He’s gone in a couple of months, Vincent D’Amico, a death as fast as a dribble of his own. In May she had talked about cancer, had written that cancer patients are fighters, had promised to give it his all. But with cancer the committed don’t win, the indolent don’t lose. Lives who lives, unfortunately he doesn’t.

