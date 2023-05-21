Vinicius was insulted at the Real Madrid match, he threatened to leave Sports

Vinicius Junior was insulted at the Real match, and then he clashed with the opponents, received a red card, gestured towards the fans… Complete chaos at the match at “Mestalja”.

Source: Profimedia

Real Madrid striker Vinicius he received a red card in the match against Valencia at “Mestalja” because of a conflict with the players of the home team. He had previously lost his temper due to racist heckling from the stands, which grew louder as he walked off the field. He responded to the whistles by gesturing the number “two” with his fingers, with an allusion that Valencia will be relegated to the second division. Nevertheless, the home team beat Real 1:0 and saved the chance to remain in the top tier, but the scandal and Vinicius’ exclusion still marked the match more than the final result.

A footballer from Brazil, who has been playing in Spain for five years, called the referee in the 70th minute and started pointing at a person in the audience, behind one of the goals at the iconic “Mestalla” stadium. While the Real attacker went to the edge of the field and clashed with the fans, players from both teams tried to calm the situation. In the meantime, the police also came to the stands, and the official announcer asked the fans to behave in a sportsmanlike manner and without incidents.

At that moment, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti called Vinicius aside, they talked and he continued to play, but after ten minutes the game was interrupted again, because the Brazilian pushed a Valencia player in the face. After the VAR check of the situation, Vinicius started to applaud ironically, gesticulating “second league” to the Valencia fans, and this disturbed the players on the bench of the home team, so some ran towards him while he was still on the field. And because of that, the match was stopped, and when it was somehow resumed, then ended, Vinicius announced himself on social networks. In an emotional message, he said that Spain is now a racist country and hinted that he might leave, even though he is one of the most important players in Real. After all, last season he won the European championship with a goal against Liverpool in the final in Paris.

“It was neither the first, nor the second, nor the third time. Racism is normal in Primera. The competition thinks it’s normal. The federation too. And the opponents encourage it. I’m so sorry. This championship once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and the Messiah, and today it belongs to the racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to present the image of a racist country to the world. I feel sorry for the Spaniards who disagree but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country racists. And unfortunately I have no defense for everything that happens every week. But I am strong and will go all the way against racists. Even if it’s far from here,” he tweeted

“The prize the racists won was my expulsion. It’s not football, it’s La Liga,” Vinicius wrote on his Instagram account after the match, heavily criticizing Primera. He was also insulted earlier this season (as in previous ones) because of the color of his skin, they threw bananas at him i called him “monkey”,