Home World Vinitaly, Monday 3 Schifani and Zaia sign a protocol on the Unesco heritage wine-growing territories
World

Vinitaly, Monday 3 Schifani and Zaia sign a protocol on the Unesco heritage wine-growing territories

by admin
Vinitaly, Monday 3 Schifani and Zaia sign a protocol on the Unesco heritage wine-growing territories

by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

Sicily protagonist at the 55th edition of Vinitaly, scheduled in Verona from tomorrow Sunday 2 April to Wednesday 5. On Monday 3 April, during a press conference at 3 pm in the Sicily Pavilion, the president of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Vinitaly, Monday 3 Schifani and Zaia sign a protocol on the Unesco heritage wine-growing territories appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Back to school, looking for happiness

You may also like

Israel, in the square with Grossman: “Democracy is...

What drives men crazy in women | Fun

Alessandro Del Piero watched Juventus win against Verona...

Fiorentina clears the San Siro, for Inter now...

“I have conquered the world” religious play performed...

Putin will be assassinated Info

Miloš Milojević after the Red Star victory |...

Record flu season, heaviest since 2000

igor duljaj after the game vojvodina partizan |...

Afghanistan, three Britons arrested by the Taliban

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy