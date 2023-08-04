Vinko Marinović after the defeat against Austria and the elimination of Borc from Europe | Sport

The fighter hoped that in the return match of the second round of qualification, he could celebrate against Austria and eliminate the team from Vienna, but the Austrian team also celebrated in Banja Luka and advanced to the next stage of the competition.

Borac started well in the return match against Austria, taking the lead, but the team from Vienna quickly came back and reversed the result in Banja Luka in 12 minutes.

“Purple” kept their lead until the end, celebrated 2:1 at the sold-out City Stadium, and won a place in the third round of qualification for the Conference League.

After the match, in a statement for TV Arena Sport, the trainer of Borca Vinko Marinović he pointed out that the opponent was better and deservedly advanced.

“I would like to thank the fans for their really great support. We didn’t succeed, even though we took the lead. Right after that we conceded a goal, we had our chances that we didn’t take and Austria punished us again. Maybe we could have gotten back into the game, but unfortunately we didn’t. I have to congratulate the players for their approach, effort and desire. Austria went through because they were better in these two games by taking advantage of their chances.” honestly, Marinović commented on 180 minutes against Austria.



He had an experienced specialist sent a lot this summer in order to fit numerous newcomers into the team because the Banja Luka club brought in numerous reinforcements during the summer transfer window. However, it was not enough to jump over the first hurdle in Europe.

“When you play in Europe, you have to take your chances. You can’t create so many chances without scoring goals. We didn’t take our chances, there are a lot of new players, I think seven of them made their debut in front of the home crowd.” emphasized Marinović.

The fighter now turns to domestic duties.

“Now we will have the opportunity to rest a bit, and then we turn to the championship, in which we have our goals,” said the obviously disappointed “red-blue” coach.

See the goals from the City Stadium…

1:0 SHORTEN

Lead the Fighter! In the 50th minute, Kortes hits Austria’s net.pic.twitter.com/0eLgxDpkCs — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)August 3, 2023

1:1 GRUBER

The joy of the people of Banja Luka was short-lived – Gruber equalized.pic.twitter.com/V9QxqZBsvO — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)August 3, 2023

1:2 UPHOLSTERY

Polster hits in Banja Luka, a complete reversal of Austria!pic.twitter.com/6KCpA4wdEr — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)August 3, 2023

(WORLD)

