Vinko Marinović game commentary Omarska Borac 0:6 | Sport

As part of the celebration of the 50th birthday of FK Omarska, Borac visited Potkozarje and achieved a convincing victory 6:0.

Although it was an exhibition match, the “red and blue” took the friendly duel with Omarska very seriously, so they filled the net with celebrants to the brim. It was 0:6 (0:5).

The people of Banja Luka were guests in Potkozarje on the occasion of the half-century of existence of Omarščan, but they were unforgiving, especially in the first half, when the Borc players shook the home team’s net five times.

The captain scored two goals each Jovo Lukićand a newcomer Jose Ricardo Cortez, who already showed in his first appearance in the “red-blue” jersey that he could be a valuable reinforcement. Also, i Damir Hrelja, who arrived in Banjaluka this summer, joined the scorers, while he was also accurate David Cavic, a returnee to the Banja Luka camp. The young winger returned to Borac after 12 months spent in Trebinje’s Leotar, entered the game and scored a goal for the final 0:6.

“The first half was very good, in the second half we could have played better. However, we can be satisfied with the efforts of all the players who were on the field. We had good actions, we were very good offensively, and the most important thing is that everything passed without injury before the trip to Zlatibor”, said Vinko Marinović, the head coach of Borca’s coaching staff, after the end.



On Monday, the Borca expedition leaves for Zlatibor, where four control games await them. Certainly the most interesting will be played on Thursday from 18:00 in Užice, where the “red and blue” will compete with the Belgrade Crveni Zvezda. This match will be broadcast live by TV Arena Sport, and you will be able to watch the live text broadcast on our portal.

