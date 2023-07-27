Vinko Marinović match commentary Austria Borac 1:0 | Sport

The coach of Banja Luka was not dissatisfied after the minimal defeat against Austria, and emphasized that he expects a completely different match in Banja Luka.

The people of Banja Luka played a very good match, set up a solid block in front of tonight’s great Nikola Ćetković’s goal, but unfortunately he did not last until the end.

Coach Vinko Marinović emphasized that he is proud of his team and that he has nothing to complain about.

“We knew how Austria plays and I think we positioned ourselves well. In the first half, we had pressure from the hosts, they had two good chances to score, but we also had a good opportunity to take the lead, which we didn’t use. In the following, the opponent continued to puts the pressure on, we waited for the counter-attacks, where we had a great situation to take the lead, but also earlier Austria had their chances. We conceded a goal in the last minute and I would like to congratulate the home team on the win. I don’t think I have anything to complain about the boys. I can I can only congratulate them on their efforts and the game they showed. We are waiting for the second game, which will certainly be open, and we will try to win and move on.” Marinović said at the press conference after the match at the “Generali Arena” stadium.



The fighter planned to focus on counterattacks. He paid more attention to the defense, knowing that the home team will be aggressive and try to gain an advantage on their home field before the rematch in seven days in Banja Luka.

“Today, we were well positioned defensively. We waited for counterattacks, knowing how Austria plays, given that they do good high pressing. It was difficult to get out of the back line through a pass. When we succeeded in that, we were in a situation to create good chances. we will definitely position ourselves differently in the second leg. Austria is a quality team, it will certainly not be easy for us, but in front of our fans and on our field we have a great opportunity to surprise them.” added Marinović.

The return match will be played at the City Stadium in seven days, also at 20:30.

