VInko Marinović statement after BOrac- Zvijezda | Sport

The coach of Borca Vinko Marinović is satisfied with the efficiency, but not with some things in defense.

A big turnaround was seen on Friday evening in Banja Luka, where Borc needed to concede two goals in order to finally start with the realization, but in the end he succeeded.

The red-blues went from 0:2 to 4:2 with goals from Blagaić, Makarić and Kortes and recorded their third victory in a row at their stadium against Zvijezda 09, who played bravely, but succumbed once again.

The initiator of the turnaround was Jakov Blagaić, who reduced the score to 2:1 before going to the break, and that was the turning point of the match, according to Borc coach Vinko Marinović.

“I congratulate my players on the victory. I expected this kind of game from Zvijezda, they also played against Zrinjski openly and scored three goals. And today they showed that they are very offensive, especially in transition after winning the ball. Zvijezda threatened a lot, we had some opportunities of our own we didn’t use it. After 2:0, that goal by Blagaić brought us back. We agreed to try to turn the score around, we quickly equalized and gained new energy with which we achieved another victory. It’s good that we are already effective in the third game, on the other hand we have some defensive issues that we have to fix,” said Marinović.

Now comes the representative break, which may not come at the best time, considering that Borac is in a series of victories, but it will serve the red and blue for additional training.

“The team has caught the attacking rhythm. We now have two weeks left, we need to adjust some things, we also have a lot of new players. I expect us to be even better after the break.”said Marinović.

