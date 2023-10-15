Viola Park, WINDTRE connectivity for Fiorentina

The partnership between the purple team and the operator continues

WINDTREalready on the pitch since last season alongside ACF Fiorentina as Official Connecting Partner, participated in the Grand Opening, the opening event which inaugurated the Viola Park, the team’s new sports center.

How WINDTRE support for Fiorentina works

The company supports ACF Fiorentina by providing highly reliable 10GB fiber optic connections to guarantee the operational connections of all ACF Fiorentina core services, in addition to the availability of the 5G network made available by WINDTRE which covers the entire Campus , providing the possibility of exploiting the 5G network to implement the most advanced IoT solutions.

Photo: andtrap per Mondo3

Share this article:

Share this: Facebook

X

