At least two dead and 5 civilians injured in Libya are the toll of clashes that broke out today between rival militias in the capital Tripoli. The spokesperson for the emergency services reports to the Associated Press, Malek Mersetadding that the person killed is Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his videos on social networks, who died following a shot in the chest.
