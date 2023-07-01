Home » “Violence solves nothing”- Corriere TV
"Violence solves nothing"- Corriere TV

"Violence solves nothing"- Corriere TV

The footballer posts the press release from the transalpine national team: “Shocked by the brutal death of young Nahel”

The French national football team has called for an end to violence erupted in the country after a 17-year-old named Nahel was killed in Nanterre by a police officer. In a message on Twitter, Les Bleus captain Kylian Mbappé and all the players of the national team called for “pacification, awareness and responsibility”. In his tweet on Friday evening Mbappé said that “the time of violence must end to make way for that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction”. “Like all French people, we were marked and shocked by young Nahel’s brutal death. Players cannot remain indifferent to the circumstances in which this unacceptable death occurred, but violence solves nothing, least of all when it inevitably and tirelessly turns against those who express it, their families, loved ones and others. message. (LaPresse)

July 1, 2023 – Updated July 1, 2023, 3:17 pm

