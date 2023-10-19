Violent Attacks in Occupied West Bank Leave Father and Son Dead

CNN: Palestinian Father and Son Killed in Attack by Israeli Settlers in West Bank

Ibrahim Wadi, 62, and his son Ahmad, 24, were killed in an attack by armed Israeli settlers while driving through the town of Qusra in the occupied West Bank. The attack took place as the father and son were on their way to a funeral for four Palestinians who were shot by Israeli settlers in their community. According to relatives, Ibrahim and Ahmad were taken to a nearby hospital but died from their injuries shortly after.

The incident highlights the ongoing violence in the West Bank, where tensions have been escalating between Israeli forces, settlers, and Palestinians. Since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel, at least 61 people, including children, have been killed in the occupied West Bank, with over 1,250 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. In response to the Hamas attack, Israel announced a “total siege” of Gaza and carried out airstrikes that left at least 3,478 dead, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Qusra, the small town where the attack took place, has become a hotbed of violence in recent days. Mayor Hani Odeh explained that the settlers roam freely in the town under the protection of the Israeli Police. Odeh claims that he had informed a member of COGAT, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories of Israel, about his plans to attend the funeral along with Ibrahim and Ahmad. However, when they turned onto a different route as advised, they encountered a group of armed settlers who opened fire on their car. Odeh said that despite witnessing the attack, Israeli soldiers patrolling the street did nothing to disperse the settlers.

CNN reached out to COGAT and the IDF for comment on Odeh’s claims but has not received a response. Brigadier General Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman, previously stated that the army was on high alert in the occupied territories and prepared to thwart any attacks.

The killing of Ibrahim and Ahmad comes amidst an increase in settler attacks in the West Bank. The territory has seen a rise in violence throughout the year, including a wave of settler attacks, prompting Israeli military raids and resulting in a record number of dead.

The incident has left the residents of Qusra in shock, with the walls of houses covered in commemorative photographs of the victims. The attack on the apartment building where the first four murders occurred left it in a state of destruction.

Palestinians fear a wave of violence from Israeli military and security forces, as well as revenge attacks by Israeli settlers. The United Nations has reported 798 settler-related incidents in the occupied territory, resulting in injuries to 216 Palestinians this year. Israeli forces have killed 179 Palestinians in the West Bank over the same period.

The closure and tight movement restrictions imposed on Palestinians have significantly affected their daily lives, hindering their ability to travel for work, school, medical treatment, and other essential activities.

In a phone call with US President Joe Biden, Palestinian Autonomous Government President Mahmoud Abbas called for an end to settler attacks and the killing of civilians on both sides.

Meanwhile, the family of Ibrahim and Ahmad, who lived near the attacked apartment building and an Israeli settlement, is in mourning. Khitam Wadi, Ibrahim’s wife and Ahmad’s mother, expressed strength and determination in the face of tragedy.

