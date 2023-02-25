Home World Violent brawl breaks out on a Chilean plane and also continues on the runway: 4 arrests – Corriere TV
World

by admin
The episode on Latam flight LA-135 directed to Santiago Del Chile from Antofagasta

A group of 15 people, in an alcoholic state, boarded the Latam flight LA-135bound for Santiago De Chile from Antofagasta, Chile, and would have started harassing passengers, according to what witnesses have reconstructed. Because of the harassment, the hostesses invited one of the people to get off, but the invitation would have given rise to a mega brawl which also involved members of the civil aeronautics. Several videos have been circulated online that testify to what happened. The brawl would then also continue outside the cabin, on the airstrip, as can be seen from the images released by the passengers. There would have been 4 arrests and 6 injured.

February 25, 2023 – Updated February 25, 2023 , 9:52 pm

