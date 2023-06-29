Violent car crash in Palermo, two people in hospital

by palermolive.it – ​​36 minutes ago

Incredible accident this evening in Palermo, in via Empedocle Restivo at the corner with via Alcide De Gasperi. Two cars collided violently for reasons yet to be ascertained. One of the two cars overturned. There are two wounded, transported to the hospital, of which…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Violent collision between cars in Palermo, two people in hospital appeared 36 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

