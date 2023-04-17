Violent clashes in Sudan, at least 97 dead – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The death toll from clashes in Sudan between the local army and a paramilitary group, who are fighting for control of the country, has risen to 97 victims. Hundreds of people have been injured since fighting began on Saturday April 15, with dozens of soldiers dead. There was heavy fighting in Khartoum in which armored vehicles, truck-mounted machine guns and warplanes were used. Some footage released in the last few hours seems to show a plane of the Sudanese armed forces launching a missile. According to some local sources, it seems that the target was an area close to the airport, where it is believed there are fighters of the Rapid Support Forces group, mainly composed of the Janjawid militias, who fought on behalf of the Sudanese government during the war in Darfur and have been responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians. (LaPresse)