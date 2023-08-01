Violent Incident Leaves Two Dead in Guaicay: Investigation Underway

Two Dead in Violent Incident in Guaicay, Baruta Municipality

In the last few hours, a violent event has taken place on B Street in Guaicay, in front of the Parque del Lago Residences, leaving two people dead.

According to authorities, the Baruta police, known as PoliBaruta, received reports of multiple gunshots and arrived at the scene promptly.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the lifeless body of a woman and a man, who was believed to be the woman’s partner. It is suspected that he took his own life after committing the homicide.

Initial investigations suggest that the man, identified as Henry José Briceño Briceño, an active employee of PoliVargas and member of the Criminal Investigation Service, intercepted the woman and fatally shot her. Subsequently, Briceño shot himself in the head.

Authorities are currently awaiting the arrival of commissions from the Scientific, Criminal, and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) to carry out the necessary investigations and shed light on the details of this unfortunate event.

The identity of the woman has not yet been revealed, and more information is expected to be released by the authorities in the coming hours. The community is shocked by this act of violence and hopes for justice to be served in this case.

Stay tuned for further updates on this incident.

