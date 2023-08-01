Home » Violent Incident Leaves Two Dead in Guaicay: Investigation Underway
World

Violent Incident Leaves Two Dead in Guaicay: Investigation Underway

by admin
Violent Incident Leaves Two Dead in Guaicay: Investigation Underway

Two Dead in Violent Incident in Guaicay, Baruta Municipality

In the last few hours, a violent event has taken place on B Street in Guaicay, in front of the Parque del Lago Residences, leaving two people dead.

According to authorities, the Baruta police, known as PoliBaruta, received reports of multiple gunshots and arrived at the scene promptly.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the lifeless body of a woman and a man, who was believed to be the woman’s partner. It is suspected that he took his own life after committing the homicide.

Initial investigations suggest that the man, identified as Henry José Briceño Briceño, an active employee of PoliVargas and member of the Criminal Investigation Service, intercepted the woman and fatally shot her. Subsequently, Briceño shot himself in the head.

Authorities are currently awaiting the arrival of commissions from the Scientific, Criminal, and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) to carry out the necessary investigations and shed light on the details of this unfortunate event.

The identity of the woman has not yet been revealed, and more information is expected to be released by the authorities in the coming hours. The community is shocked by this act of violence and hopes for justice to be served in this case.

Stay tuned for further updates on this incident.

See also  Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Ukraine investigates plane crash, International Atomic Energy Agency will be permanently stationed in all nuclear power plants in Ukraine-International News- China Jingwei Net

You may also like

Remi Enigma Lucidi, who was the acrobat of...

When will interest rates start to fall |...

Niger, the coup continues: “Four ministers arrested, Bazoum...

Rising Death Toll from Heatstroke in South Korea...

Dodik on US sanctions against Serbian officials |...

Daily Horoscope for August 1st | Entertainment

The Court of Auditors seizes assets from a...

Sixteen more trips between Palermo and Falcone-Borsellino, here...

Giorgio Armani presents My Way Floral – MONDO...

New Ferry Service ‘Perseverancia’ to Begin Operations on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy