Violent Riots Erupt in New York: Police Attacked as Chaos Unfolds

Large-scale riots broke out in New York (video screenshot)

Overseas Network, August 5th – According to the US “New York Post” report, an American web anchor held a giveaway event in Union Square, New York on the 4th local time. Unfortunately, the event turned into a large-scale riot, with the crowd throwing stones at the police, and chaos ensuing.

During the nearly three hours of rioting, thousands of young fans poured into Union Square, wreaking havoc. They threw rocks, shovels, bottles, and other items at the police. Firecrackers were lit, police officers were attacked, and cars were smashed.

Vendor Mohamed Ramadan, 39, shared how a group of children wrecked his food truck, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage. He said, “They raided shopping carts, food trucks, took everything. It was the kids, it was the kids!”

The incident was described by police as a “full-scale riot.” The webcaster who held the event has been detained by the police. The number of injured and arrested individuals at the scene is still unclear.

