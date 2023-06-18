Violent tornadoes in Texas, the devastation filmed by drones – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) More than half a million people are without electricity due to the impressive tornadoes that hit the southern United States, especially Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. The drone images have taken over the devastation on the city of Perryton, in the Texas Panhandle (the region that includes the 26 northernmost counties of the US state), where at least three people died. But the rescuers are hard at work looking for any survivors under the rubble of the hundreds of buildings destroyed by the violent windstorms. One person was killed in Escambia County, Florida Panhandle, while in Mississippi a man died after a tree fell on him during a storm. (LaPresse)