Violeta Menjívar, Herlinda Handal, Carlos Cáceres and Hugo Flores are sentenced to 3 years in prison – Diario La Página

Former FMLN officials sentenced to three years in prison for corruption

The Third Court of Instruction of San Salvador has sentenced former FMLN officials Violeta Menjívar, Herlinda Handal, Carlos Cáceres, and Hugo Flores to three years in prison for corruption. However, the prison sentence will be replaced by days of public utility work.

The convicted officials pleaded guilty and returned the money determined by the Prosecutor’s Office to the state in order to avoid jail time. They will also have to carry out 144 days of public utility work, which will be decided by a prison surveillance judge.

The Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Menjívar received $177,000 in bonuses, Handal received $162,000, Flores received $174,000, and Cáceres received $210,000.

Several other former officials, including the former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén, have also been implicated in the corruption case. Sánchez Cerén, along with others, has been declared a fugitive from justice.

The case, known as the “Oversalaries Case,” involves 10 former public officials from the 2009-2014 presidential period of Mauricio Funes. The evidence presented by the Attorney General’s Office of El Salvador before the 3rd Court of Instruction in the capital city led to the sentencing of the former FMLN officials.

The court’s decision sends a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated, and those who abuse their positions of power will be held accountable for their actions.

