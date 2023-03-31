Home World Virgin Orbit goes out of business and cuts 675 jobs
Virgin Orbit goes out of business and cuts 675 jobs

$10.9 million for severance pay and other expenses

Branson injected $10.9 million by purchasing a convertible stock note through its Virgin Investments Ltd., allowing the bankrupt company to fund severance pay and other costs, Virgin Orbit said in the filing.

The Long Beach, Calif.-based company is one of several space-related startups with once-high valuations that have seen their shares plummet as investors move away from untested business models and loss-making operations. Other examples are Astra Space, which reported Thursday that its cash reserves fell 32% in the quarter ended Dec. 31, and Rocket Lab USA, which said last month it expects its quarterly loss to be three times higher than expected by analysts.

Virgin Orbit is still looking to sell all or part of its business, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Those discussions for a possible deal don’t include Matthew Brown, a little-known Texas-based venture capital investor who said he was interested in a deal earlier this month, an unnamed source said.

Brown had pitched himself as a possible savior of a business worth billions just a year ago. But his loan deal fell through over the weekend, CNBC reported March 27.

History

Virgin Orbit was founded in 2017 as an offshoot of Virgin Galactic; the listing dates back to 2021. Virgin Orbit’s business was focused on launching small satellites into orbit, distinct from Virgin Galactic which deals with sending humans into space.

