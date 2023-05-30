Virtus big names, Tortona overwhelmed

Game 2 is won by Virtus who beat Tortona 108-78 and on Friday in Piedmont they can close the semifinal series. Meanwhile, Vu repeated match 1 for application and defense, grinding a Dertona always dominated by Virtussina energy, apart from the start of the match. But for Tortona it wasn’t even evening this time: the black Vu closed it in the third quarter, after closing the first half ahead by 15 and bypassing the 100 points as in the three matches with Brindisi. And the emblem of a match played with ferocity was Jordan Mickey, 20 points 8/10 shooting and 8 rebounds, sweeping the Dertona area as and when he wanted. The virtussini players are all on the shields also in game 2: worth mentioning are the application of Pajola, the 15 points of Ojeleye, 3/3 from three, and Abass, the seven pearls for Teodosic’s team-mates, a double-digit Jaiteh 11 points and 10 rebounds, and 42-26 in the challenge under the scoreboards to explain the dominance of the black Vu.

At the start, Tortona shined his sights after the misfires of match 1, and unexpectedly found himself on the run 7-14. But any troubles were taken away by Captain Belinelli with a triple to close the draw. Put in the magician Milos at 12-17, Teodosic put on a show, assisted Michey with a kiss, a triple and at the end of the first quarter it was tied: 20-20. Reassured, Vu hammered the Piedmontese basket with Abass who lit up with a stunning 3/3 for Derthona. La Vu gradually took off: triples, dominance on rebounds and a basket from inside the area by Hackett who gave the +15. 55-40, with which the first half closed. The result was legitimate for a Segafredo who, apart from the false start, always had the inertia of the match. Better Tortona in race 1 with Remondino fielding Hunt, rewarded by the American’s 12 points.

Upon returning, Vu put ferocity in the castle guard and with a dove from Teo she reached +17, 69-52. And she took flight with Mickey and Ojeleye’s triples. Thus on the final avenue the Vu presented herself on 80-58 and all her inertia from her. With 4′ to go on 99-71 it was time for applause for Mickey and Pajola, perfect in defence, and Segafredo celebrated.

Now we go to Piedmont for race 3 a program on Friday evening.