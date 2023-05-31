VIRTUS GOES ON 2-0 AGAINST TORTONA – BOLOGNABASKETBALL

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA – BERTRAM TORTONA 108-78 (23-20; 55-40; 80-58)

Game 2 had a script similar to that of last Sunday’s match with Virtus, the authentic mistress of the field, which annihilated Tortona. Bertram had deluded herself in the first quarter of being able to put up more resistance, but in the second half of the game Segafredo tightened the shirts in defense, pressed on the accelerator and darkness fell for Ramondino’s team. In addition to Teodosic’s seven spells, there were two players who stood out more than others: Abass and Mickey. The first scored 13 points in the second quarter, when Virtus split the game in two, while the Dallas center dominated in the paint by scoring 20 points.

breaking latest news: Ramondino, to change the cards on the table, lined up Hunt in the quintet and sent Harper to the stands, unlike in race 1. This time there isn’t a shocking start for Tortona who actually goes up +7 (7 – 14) in the middle of the first quarter. Virtus is more inattentive and wastes numerous balls in attack allowing Bertram to gain confidence, even from beyond the arc. The swirls of substitutions begin for both teams and Segafredo straightens the match. In particular, it was Teodosic’s entry into the field that ignited the hosts. 23 – 20 after ten minutes of play.

Bologna starts the second quarter with a 5-0 run and Ramondino is forced to call time out after less than a minute of play. The Teodosic-Mickey axis is a feast for the eyes and blasts Tortona’s defense into the area, unable to find antidotes. A very hot Abass scores 13 points in the second half of the game and leads Virtus who definitively run away: +18 (46 – 28) in the 16th minute. At the end of the first half Tortona has a timid reaction pushed by newcomer Hunt. 55 – 40 at halftime.

Tortona tries to raise his head again with some triples from Daum and Macura. However, Bertram’s guard commits his fourth foul too soon and Ramondino has to limit his playing time. Segafredo does not lift his hands from the handlebars and further rounds off the advantage. 80 – 58 at the 30th.

Christon, author up to that moment of a bad 2 out of 13 shooting, is forced to leave the field due to a problem perhaps with his plantar fascia and without his most talented player Tortona raises the white flag already at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Virtus successfully aims to score over 100 points for the umpteenth time in these playoffs and the home party can begin before the canonical forty minutes of play. Finishes 108 – 78.

BOLOGNA: Cordinier 5; Mannion 2; Belinelli 9; Pajola 0; Jaiteh 11; Shengelia 8; Hackett 12; Mickey 20; Camera 0; Read 15; Theodosic 5; Abass 15. All. Scary

TORTONA: Christon 5; NE Mortellaro; Hunt 15; Candi 7; Tavernelli 2; Filloy 0; Severini 9; Daum 17; Cain 4; Radosevic 3; Macura 16; Filoni 0. All. Ramondino

