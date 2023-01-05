With the recent large-scale outbreak of the epidemic in China, the government has called out “do not return home unless necessary” during the Lunar New Year. schematic diagram. (Credit: NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

[Look at China News, January 6, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Xiaokui) RecentlyChina epidemicmassivebreak outthe official propaganda on the one handVirusNot terrible, but shouted on the other hand,Chinese New Year“Non-essentialreturn homeAs soon as the news came out, heated discussions were sparked on the Internet, and people generally criticized the government for saying one thing and doing another, duplicity.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in China, the government has imposed strict lockdowns during the Lunar New Year period for three consecutive years, advocating “do not return home unless necessary” and “celebrate the New Year locally”. Many migrant workers have not returned home for the New Year for three years .

However, after the CCP officially launched the “New 10 Measures” on December 7, 2022 to fully liberalize the epidemic prevention, this kind of official advocacy has almost disappeared because it has no real constraints. However, due to the recent explosion of the number of people infected with the epidemic and the death toll, hospitals and outpatient morgues are all full. This has begun to make local governments with insufficient medical resources feel nervous.

On January 5, 2023, the WeChat official account of Shaoyang County, Hunan Province issued a notice stating that it is currently the peak of the COVID-19 infection epidemic and the season of high incidence of respiratory diseases such as influenza. The increase in indoor activities may further increase the spread of the epidemic, especially the risk of reinfection. Therefore, Shaoyang officials call for “not returning home unless necessary” during the Lunar New Year, avoid visiting relatives and traveling across regions, and minimize travel.

Not only in Shaoyang, Hunan Province, but the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Danfeng County, Shaanxi Province also issued a “Letter to the County’s Migrant Workers and Entrepreneurs” a week ago, pointing out that it is currently the peak time of the epidemic. New Year’s Eve.”

In addition, the Xinxing District of Qitaihe City, Heilongjiang Province also proposed “cautious return to hometown” on January 3.

According to Jiemian News, before the release of the new 10 articles, Fumin County, Yongshan County and other places in Yunnan Province have also clearly stated that Chinese New Year’s Day and traditional New Year “do not return to hometown unless necessary.”

Over the past few days, governments or relevant departments in many places, including Lianzhou City, Guangdong Province, Wenxian County, Henan Province, Yichang City, Hubei Province, Yuhua District, Changsha City, Hunan Province, and Boshan District, Zibo City, Shandong Province, have made it clear that if they plan to return home in the near future, Try to return home at the wrong peak. When returning home, simplify the itinerary as much as possible, advocate self-driving and other methods for medium and short-distance returning home, avoid taking public transportation, and wear masks on the way back home. If there are symptoms of infection, you need to be treated on the spot, and return to your hometown when the symptoms disappear or the nucleic acid test is negative. At the same time, localities have also advocated that people in rural areas reduce travel.

In response to this, there has been a lot of discussion among the people. Since the 5th, a large number of negative comments have appeared on social networking platforms, asking “it is not necessary to go home during the Spring Festival, and it will be 2023”, “It is not necessary not to return home if it is not released, and it is also very important to let it go.” If it is necessary not to return home, isn’t it free?”, “The Spring Festival is not necessary, when is it necessary?”

Some netizens also said that whether to return to their hometown during the traditional New Year is mainly based on the consideration of the elderly in their hometown. “It is a great pity for a person and a family not to be able to return home during the Spring Festival. How can such a reminder be “warm”? Home is the belief in many people’s hearts. After three years of experience, the times have changed, and whether to return or not The right to choose should now be returned to the individual. Anyway, for me, the way home is the most important way.” Some people think, “In 2023, it is a bit too much to mention not returning home unless necessary, and returning home maliciously.” gone.”



There was a lot of discussion among the people, and a large number of negative comments began to appear on social networking platforms on the 5th. (Image source: Screenshot of Weibo)

In the past three years since the outbreak of the epidemic in China, the government has repeatedly adopted compulsory lockdown measures, which has led to continuous secondary disasters in various places. For example, people cannot buy vegetables, eat food, seek medical treatment, escape from fire disasters, etc. Last year, after the “white paper movement” was spontaneously launched by the people, the CCP suddenly and completely opened up in early December without any preparations. As a result, a new round of epidemics invaded China. A large number of people died unfortunately, and funerals in many provinces and cities The system is also on the verge of collapse.

However, in the face of all this, the CCP claims that its policies are correct. On December 29 last year, the press release of the plenary meeting of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China stated, “In the past three years, my country’s major policies for epidemic prevention and control have been scientific, effective, and completely correct; correct.”

In this regard, some netizens couldn’t help but mocked, “‘Totally correct’, why do you suddenly turn 180 degrees?” as usual.”

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint is subject to Chinese authorization. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.