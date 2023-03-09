You will pay for a visa to enter Great Britain. As for going to the United States of America, where there is the ESTA, or as happens in many states of the world, where you pay before being able to access the territory. The United Kingdom has now announced the ETA, Electronic Travel Authorization: from 2024 in practice, tourists will have to fill in a preventive form before arriving in England and will have to pay a sum. There is some reciprocity, however: even the British who want to enter Europe will have to submit to the new European regime, the Etias.

The announcement comes from the government of Rishi Sunak. At least, the small “fee” for entering the country will be valid for two years. Foreigners who are resident in Great Britain are exempt, who can therefore move freely with only their passport.

The new regime will enter into force in two years, although the precise date is not yet known: first there will be a trial period with only citizens of the Gulf countries, Jordan and Qatar.

We have therefore moved from the identity card alone, valid for entering England before Brexit, to the biometric passport, which must be used today, to the visa, expected shortly. Free movement of people goodbye: Brexit bears fruit.