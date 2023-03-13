The Palazzo della Società Promotrice delle Belle Arti in Turin hosts, from 23 February to 25 June 2023, a beautiful exhibition: “Utamaro Hokusai Horoshige. Geishas, ​​samurai and the civilization of pleasure”. Upon entering, you are immediately immersed in the atmosphere of the Rising Sun thanks to panels that reproduce glimpses of a typical neighborhood. In the various rooms you can admire works from the Edo period (1603/1868), of which the main exponents are the three artists: nature, kabuki theatre, the female universe, warriors, heroes and masterpieces of erotic art.

Suggestive are the tables that represent the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, a landscape series of ukiyo-e style prints made by the artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849) between 1826 and 1833. These prints depict Fuji in different weather conditions and seasons, from places and distances

variables,

and the prints with the 53 stations of the Tokaido by Utagawa Hiroshige: During the Edo period, Tokaido was the most important artery because it connected the two major cities of that period, Edo and Kyoto. Kyoto was the seat of the Imperial Palace, while the Shogun resided in Edo.

An important space was dedicated to women: samurai women, mothers in the company of their little girls, others engaged in household chores, courtesans in their luxurious dresses and geishas intent on entertaining customers with their art. Objects used for the care of one’s body and for styling the hair are exhibited, but the visitor’s attention cannot fail to fall on the magnificence of the preciously embroidered and meticulously painted clothes (kimonos). Women, on the other hand, are not present in the prints that portray the theater actors kabuki, in fact, it is men who play both roles. The actors attracted the admiration of the crowds so much that they were represented in the prints as true stars of the time. They wore bizarre and very colorful clothes and covered their faces with very heavy make-up.

In the theater Noh the actors, to represent ghosts, gods, demons or women, wore masks carved in wood and painted with natural pigments; in some showcases along the exhibition route you can admire the attention to detail and attention with which they were made.

Even the sumo wrestlers were real popular heroes represented by the artists in their works: the wrestlers were portrayed in the moment of the fight or posing on the dohyo (the ring) with the typical attire, but the commitment of the artists was above all that to highlight the might of the wrestlers and this was possible by making white shadows on the body that outline the muscles. The works That’s it Of Kitagawa Utamaro they are in a secluded and discreet room, erotic scenes are represented in them.

Proceeding towards the end of the exhibition, one enters a hall that leaves one breathless because the visitor has the impression of being at the mercy of the waves of the sea and feels small compared to the immensity of the sea, and with this state of mind one directs to the most famous work: The big wave of Hokusai, a big wave that rises from the stormy sea and hangs over some boats that are under it. This work is part of Thirty-six views of Mount Fuji and is the representation of the force of nature that looms and threatens humanity. Mount Fuji, in the background, stands on the horizon beyond the sea and indifferently observes the fulfillment of the drama.

By Valeria Turino