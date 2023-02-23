The President of the Government of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković said that in early March he will request to schedule a session of the Parliament of Republika Srpska at which the currently missing number of ministers in the Government of Srpska will be filled.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Višković said that it is not correct to talk about the names of ministers in advance, because it creates an image of speculation with various names.

“When we appear in the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska, we will announce the names of the ministers, although the public has been talking about it for a long time,” Višković told ATV tonight.

He noted that the ministries that currently do not have their own departmental minister have ministers from other departments who cover them and that he does not see a particular problem in functioning.

Speaking about allocations for agriculture, Višković reminded that the Government of Republika Srpska this year allocated KM 105 million more for agricultural production from the budget than last year.

“We went from 75 million KM to 180 million KM. This is a significant increase, although you can see in the public that even with 180 million KM you have those who are satisfied or not satisfied,” Višković said.

He pointed out that there is no type of agricultural production in Republika Srpska that has not received an increase in grants or subsidies.

Višković said that the Republika Srpska will borrow in monthly annuities in 2023 based on the conclusions of the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska from November.

He asked why it is problematic for Republika Srpska to borrow bonds for 30 million KM if it has total debt at the level of 43 percent of GDP, and public debt at the level of 36 percent of GDP, and international criteria define over-indebtedness if the total debt is 60 percent. of GDP, and public debt is 55 percent of GDP.

“I think that at this moment there is no government in the world that functions from its own income, without borrowing anywhere and from anyone,” Višković said.

He pointed out that the Government of the Republika Srpska in the past sought, and in the future will seek, mechanisms to help people in Srpska who live more difficultly.

“I am convinced that the Government of the Republika Srpska will prepare a social map by the middle of this year, which will be the basis for recognizing those categories of society that need help, namely pensioners with the lowest pensions and demobilized fighters of the Army of the Republika Srpska /VRS/”, said Višković.

He reminded that the Government of Republika Srpska awarded demobilized VRS fighters four times in the last year a one-time financial aid of 100 KM each.

