The Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković said that in the next 15 days a building permit will be issued for the construction of the Banjaluka-Prijedor highway.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Višković reminded that in 2018 a contract was signed with the Chinese for the realization of this project.

“There is a clause that this contract cannot be used publicly by any party until they receive a construction permit and work begins, and there are no secrets in it,” Višković said tonight in the parliament of Republika Srpska.

Speaking about solving the problem of veteran categories in Republika Srpska, Višković pointed out that for the Government of Srpska, children of dead and demobilized veterans and war disabled soldiers still have priority in employment.

He said that last year, 35 million KM was set aside for employment and self-employment of the children of fallen soldiers, and that in this year’s budget, 322 million KM is provided for veterans’ benefits, of which 85 million KM is for veterans’ allowance.

The Prime Minister of Srpska noted that last year, when the Government awarded a one-time aid of 100 KM each to veteran categories, there were 230,000 demobilized veterans, and that today more than 120,000 veterans are in the pension-disability insurance system.

Speaking about the three ministerial positions that have been vacant so far, he said that it was not noticed that they were not there because some people were working in those positions.

Višković reminded that the two ministers resigned earlier due to moral reasons, stressing that this is good for Republika Srpska and the Government of Srpska.

“It is good for young people, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska and the Prime Minister. These people could sit here today as ministers, they are morally and clean before the law,” Višković noted.

Speaking about the action to detect persons employed in the public sector, Višković said that the action did its part of the work it was supposed to do, stressing that people who did not come to work are not in the system today.

“When it comes to the Government, in the Ministry of Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education of the Republika Srpska, there was an assistant minister who did not come to work for 30 days and his employment contract was terminated,” Višković pointed out.

He added that the names and surnames of these persons are known, but that he cannot publish them publicly based on the Personal Data Protection Act.

