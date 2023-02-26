Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković emphasized the importance of creating a social map, which is one of the priorities of the Government of Srpska, stating that it is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Višković said that it is extremely important for decision-makers to have all the people who need help from institutions recorded in one place.

“The social map is important for several reasons, and one of them is that, for example, today certain benefits according to a certain category of society are realized by the ministry, the Government of Srpska, the city, the municipality, the non-governmental sector, and at the same time no one has data on whether maybe one person got help from all those institutions, while someone else didn’t get help from anyone,” stated Višković.

Recalling that last week the Government of Srpska adopted a decision on one-time EU aid for energy-endangered users, Višković pointed out that if the Republika Srpska had a social map created today, it would know the exact name and surname of all those users.

“I think that between 50,000 and 60,000 citizens of Srpska will be covered by this decision, and it is important to note that this aid goes to the household, not to the individual.” said Višković for the “Banjaluka.net” portal.

Višković reminded that a team was formed in January to create a social map headed by the Minister of Health and Social Protection of Srpska Alen Šeranić.

According to Višković, in the previous period there was a discussion with representatives of the World Bank, from whom the Government of Srpska will receive two experts in the field of information technology, who will use their knowledge and experience to help in the creation of the social map.

The Government of Srpska announced earlier that the goal is to establish a social card as a unique register that should contain data on the social and economic status of beneficiaries of rights and services in the field of social protection.

