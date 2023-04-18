Visor Fest closes its poster with three new luxury names

The last two artists who were announced for the Visor Fest poster, which will take place on next 22 and 23 September in the Murcian enclosure of La Fica (Murcia)it was the british Suede y The Primitives. Both bands joined the program of the event, which already had names of the caliber of electronic pop references Orchestral Manoeuvres In The DarkAmerican indie rock band swim surfing and the Spanish reference group Mercromina. But if you thought that all the fish was already sold, you were wrong.

The festival now closes its line-up with the signing of three new names of reference among the fans of the sounds that the festival collects. It’s about the Australians The Churchthe British Echo & The Bunnymen –which thus add a fourth date to their visit to our country after the summer– and the one that was one of the most emblematic groups of sound Madchester from the first half of the nineties, Inspiral Carpets.

The line up of the next Visor FestTherefore, it is configured as the meeting point for the music of two decades essential for this art: the eighties and the nineties. A look, between nostalgia and enthusiasm, to a past time. Soon, the festival promises to make new announcements about the poster and other news.

