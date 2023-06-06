Visual screening at Cep, 85% of the children had never had a checkup

by livesicilia.it – ​​13 seconds ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – 85% of children subjected to pediatric screening organized by the Asp of Palermo in the Cep district had never carried out a visual check. The initiative, reserved for children aged 3 and 8, was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Visual screening at Cep, 85% of children had never had a check appeared 13 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».