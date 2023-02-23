Sunrise customers with an Android smartphone can also use the popular Visual Voicemail (VVM) service right away.

Instead of calling the Sunrise mailbox to listen to a voice message, thanks to VVM you can play it directly on your smartphone and, with the Sunrise mailbox app, forward and share it via e-mail, WhatsApp and other messaging services.

For Sunrise customers with a latest generation Samsung smartphone, VVM is available immediately as an integrated answering machine function (Android 13 or versions successive). The service will soon be available on devices from other manufacturers as well; alternatively, VVM can also be used on the older android smartphones (starting from Android 9) tramite l’app Sunrise mailbox.

How the Sunrise answering machine works

Unanswered calls are forwarded to the Sunrise mailbox; if a message has been left, the customer will receive an SMS. In order to listen to messages, customers with an Android smartphone, unlike iPhone users, had to call the Sunrise mailbox because until now they could not save voice messages locally on the smartphone or forward them via e-mail, WhatsApp or other messaging services. From now on, even customers with an Android smartphone can say goodbye to listening to voice messages from the Sunrise mailbox: Sunrise provides the Visual Voicemail (VVM) service as an app or integrated function. The Visual Voicemail service (as a built-in feature for Android 13 and higher or via theapp Sunrise mailbox for Android 9 and higher) shows voice messages as text and saves them on your smartphone, where they can be clearly viewed in a list, selected individually, listened to, forwarded and deleted. With the Sunrise mailbox app, you can also record a new personalized greeting message or set a new password for the Sunrise mailbox. All details on the practical visual voicemail service and the Sunrise mailbox can be found at Sunrise website.