Home » Viterbo, landslide of an embankment behind the restaurant: the owner died in the rubble, the cook was injured
World

by admin
An embankment adjacent to a restaurant located in the Montefiascone area, in the Viterbo area, collapsed this morning, perhaps due to water infiltration caused by the abundant rain that has fallen in recent days. Two men in particular would have paid the price: the owner and the cook of the restaurant “Da Paolo al Miralago”, overlooking Lake Bolsena, who were in the cellar of the restaurant at the time of the separation and who would have remained trapped. Having alerted the rescue services, the firefighters, the 118 men and the police forces arrived on the spot, in an attempt to remove the debris and reach the two men. However, tragically nothing to do for the owner, Paolo Morincasa, found dead by rescuers. Instead, the other man, the restaurant cook, was extracted alive, wounded and in shock. Urgently transferred to the Belcolle hospital in Viterbo, in code red, he has a head and chest trauma.

