Vittorio Pavesio presents Pietro Miccia: history, culture and lots of comics.

Behind the creation of comics and its success, there are authors, enthusiasts, organizers, artists… we at Mondo Japan went to meet a milestone of this art which gave an international dimension to the City of Turin. With great pleasure: Vittorio Pavesio.

Vittorio you were Artistic Director of Torino Comics for many years, how did this wonderful adventure begin?

A – Anonima Fumetti was born in the 1980s with Gianfranco Goria and a group of enthusiasts. After a long period of “carbonari” activity in my old basement studio, we got noticed. A certain Luciano Casadei contacted us in 1993. At the time he was a major organizer of musical events, and had noticed the public’s interest in comics. Not being a sector of his knowledge, he asked us to collaborate so we started organizing the first edition of Torino Comics. I have always considered it a “zero” edition, a bit like you do with magazines! In 1995 the first real edition with Pietro Miccia on the manifesto and the support of Anonima Fumetti. From the following year I was put in charge of almost everything. A great responsibility with a great job. Today we are at the milestone of thirty years of life of the event amidst a thousand adventures with storms and flat calm, as an old sea dog would say.

Among the many initiatives you created the character “Pietro Miccia”. Tell us about the moment you had the inspiration to his great success as the emblem of the prize dedicated to designers

emerging.

R – Once the need arose to have a mascot and create a poster, I studied a subject that could represent the event, the city, the comic and also the peaceful combativeness of the authors, their passions and their world!

The symbol of our Savoy city is the Mole Antonelliana, but it seemed too banal and obvious a choice. My interest turned to a symbolic character of the siege of Turin in 1706: Pietro Micca, a hero who died to save the city from the French. In the war of mines and countermines under the city walls he blew up the underground passage, preventing the enemy from entering. There is the Pietro Micca Museum in Turin where you can learn about the history of those glorious times.

So what to do, Pietro Micca has become “Pietro Miccia” a simple play on words on the “fuse” a fundamental element for detonating a bomb… in this case a peaceful explosion of enthusiasm, a demonstration where heroes are much loved. I simplified the military uniform of the time, put a fiery pencil in the character’s hand and launched the assault. The reference to the French “cousins” was certainly not belligerent in this case, rather an example to follow on comics culture.

The effigy of Pietro Miccia was also transformed into brooches, medals, coins… a great success whose merchandising is still sought after by collectors today.

A – It has always been a passion of mine to collect gadgets and objects of world comic book characters. So creating merchandising with Pietro Miccia was great fun, still a real “pleasure” for me today. Over the years Pietro Miccia has also been sculpted for the creation of statuettes as trophies for the competition of the same name. The Pietro Miccia award was dedicated to young authors, with the good intentions of giving visibility to those who wanted to undertake this difficult and fantastic profession.

Furthermore, in 2002, the character was created in 3D for a short animation used for an advertising spot in Turin cinemas.

Usually a designer always puts something of himself into the character. How much of Vittorio Pavesio is there in Pietro Miccia?

A – Nobody believes me when I say it, but when I thought of this character I was far from identifying with him. Then being 100% Piedmontese and always wearing a mustache worked against me. Apart from this funny side of the question, it is very true that every author consciously or unconsciously puts something of himself into the character he creates. Pietro is combative, indomitable and sensitive, characteristics that I feel I too have in light of what has happened to me in the last ten years. An adventure that put me to the test, I won and freed myself from a siege, some enemies but many battle companions, loyal and sincere.

Are there any anecdotes, curiosities, particularities that you would like to tell about Pietro Miccia’s Mascot?

A – More than an anecdote, it is a great satisfaction, a couple of years ago Pietro Miccia was officially adopted as the mascot of the Pietro Micca Museum in Turin. For me, a great recognition, also of the affection with which I made this choice to use this historical figure as the hero of the event.

From those years to today, how much has comics changed?

A – A complex question, the whole world has changed, even comics.

I like the term “evolution” better but said with due respect for the origins of this art. A simple and at the same time complex art of telling. As the great masters Will Eisner and Scott McCloud have demonstrated, their sequential art and the various semiotic comic treatises, their very existence.

Over the years, I have heard several times that comics are in crisis, lately almost doomed, sales numbers falling for some classics. I certainly cannot deny this reality, but it is about generational changes and evolution.

Many characters have become so symbolic that they cannot be forgotten. The success of Zerocalcare which crossed the boundaries of the world of comics, the global success of the One Piece manga and a thousand other examples of great successes of sequential art have continued to provide ideas to the great universe of cinema. The comic lives, it doesn’t survive!

Vittorio it’s your moment… greetings to the readers of Mondo Japan.

R – Hello everyone, it’s too simple but it’s necessary, better thanks to all the people who in these years have somehow followed what I’ve done, trying to do my best, making mistakes, suffering but certainly and sincerely loving this world. A world that in some cases makes you feel outside of reality, a reality that mixes with fantasy. I always try to look at the world with the heart and naive eyes of a child.

I’ll be waiting for you at Torino Comics, the adventure continues!

