The Spanish indie rock and pop group, long live swedenhas announced the final touch to his tour “Love of any kind” in it WiZink Center in Madrid, on March 2, 2024a special day for the band and its staunchest followers.

This great event that will serve to close the tour will be the March 2, 2024heralded by the band and their fans as the International Swedish Family Day.

According to the band in a press release: “Viva Suecia is preparing for what will be the most special and important concert of their career. For the first time in its history, the group will set foot on the WiZink Center in Madrid to bid farewell to its fourth album, the brightest and most free, thus putting the finishing touch to the tour with the great ‘Swedish family’.

the tickets for the end of tour concert “Love of any kind” at the WiZink Center in Madrid They will go on sale on March 14. at 12:00 noon and can be purchased from the site’s own website: wizinkcenter.es