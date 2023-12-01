VIVEN, review of their album Aqui en el Infinito (2023)

The Barcelonans They live They are still alive, more alive than ever, five years after their last installment. The band founded by brothers Rubén and Eloi Martínez after the dissolution of their previous group, The Black Rose Road, now closes its first trilogy with the present “Here in Infinity”.

The album starts wonderfully with the playful “The Skeleton King”, a piece with a pounding rhythmic base and echoes to the “Feel Good Hit of the Summer” of Queens of the Stone Age, and the powerful beauty of “Blanco”an addictive piece with a display of technique throughout the neck worthy of the best Baronesses.

“Great Cross”with Kantz (Habitar la Mar, Tenpel) as a guest artist, and an overwhelming mid-tempo like “La Calma” make up an impeccable first part with a handful of phrases and metaphors that refer us to his two previous references.

At this point it is worth remembering that his long debut, “The lonely man” (self-published, 14), Viven offered us a conceptual work that revolved around the leader of a massacred North American Indian tribe who crossed the desert to seek revenge; and in his second job, “The guts and the mud” (Pundonor/The braves, 18), the band delivered another album in which a protagonist from another era narrated his struggle in first person with numerous metaphorical references that transmitted passion and hope.

In the present “Here in Infinity” There is no single narrator, a story that serves as a common thread, but the nine cuts included in this new full-length delve into the concepts worked on in those two previous works. “Ambition, desolation, destruction”lists the band itself, which on this occasion recorded between the Ultramarinos Costa Brava studios and Maracas Estudio.

In the second part of the album, the title track stands out, an eight-minute journey propelled by a fast-paced rhythm that culminates in a summit of synthesizers and pianos. “Embraced in this cursed place, sitting here waiting at the foot of infinity”they sing in this fifth cut, perhaps the most ambitious on the album.

The band currently made up of Carlos Aranda and Dani Soler, on bass and guitar respectively, reserves the most disruptive pieces of their discography for last (I’m thinking of the vocoder ending of “El Palmar” and the dance part of “It was Passivity”) without sparing powerful trademark riffs (“Parallel Realities” y “Supernova Hour”the latter with the vocal contribution of Alain Martinez of Qverno).

With this new work, the members of They live They not only close a very solid trilogy. In this excellent third installment, the Maresme band shows a potential that we could only guess before. To paraphrase one of my favorite lyrics on the album, this peak is just a starting point.

