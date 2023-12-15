Vivendi is not there, writ of summons to TIM for the sale of Netco to KKR

Vivendi disputes TIM’s sale of NetCo: clash between telecommunications giants

A writ filed by Vivendi calls into question the legitimacy of TIM’s resolution of November 5, which approved the sale of NetCo. The news, which was previously teased to the market, raises significant questions about the future of the deal.

Vivendi’s move

In a move that adds a new chapter to the growing tension between the two companies, Vivendi filed a summons against TIMcasting doubt on the validity of the decision to divest NetCo.

Despite this legal action, TIM recalls in a press note, Vivendi has chosen not to request emergency precautionary measures or an immediate inhibition of the execution of the resolution.

Vivendi’s dispute, announced on the market for months, seems to be based on arguments already discussed by TIM during the decision-making process of the operation.

TIM’s Response

In response to the summons, TIM communicated that the activities related to the sale of NetCo to KKR will proceed without delays or interruptions.

The company, in fact, seems determined to follow the planned course despite Vivendi’s objections.

TIM’s statement also suggests that Vivendi’s dispute is based on arguments previously analyzed and discussed by TIM during the decision-making process. The company has expressed openness to dialogue, but so far no agreement has been reached to resolve the differences.

Impact on Financial Markets

Vivendi’s legal action had an immediate impact on consumers stakeholders. This dispute between two industry giants not only raises questions about the validity of the deal but also the stability of telcos at a crucial moment.

The Future Perspective

The confrontation between TIM and Vivendi risks prolonging, with the risk of delays in the future of the NetCo operation.

Failure to agree on key issues could lead to further uncertainty, with possible impacts on TIM shareholders and other stakeholders.

It remains to be seen how this legal dispute will evolve and whether the two companies will find a negotiated solution or whether the conflict will escalate further, impacting the telecommunications landscape globally.

Photo by GKRafly7 – Vivendi_headquarters.jpg, CC BY-SA 4.0, Connection

