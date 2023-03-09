The CEO of Vivendi Arnaud de Puyfontaine judged the offers for the purchase of the TIM network too low. Which are two: the one of the US fund KKR has recently been joined by that of the duo Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (therefore of the Italian State) and Macquarie. Both expire at the end of the month, both are worth 20 billion euros, ie 5 less than TIM’s financial debt as of last September 30th.
The last one, that of CDP-Macquarie, according to rumors would foresee a higher cash amount, around 12 billion euros against 10 “in cash” of KKR. Unattractive figures for de Puyfontaine, “well below our targets”. Vivendi’s number one explained that
the current situation, from what I read in the press, is not consistent with our expectations of creating value for all shareholders and with the will of the Italian government which has a strategic vision of the market. As shareholders we are very happy – he concluded – to see how we can be pro-active to ensure that this can happen.
de Puyfontaine, who resigned from the Board of Directors of TIM last January 16, specified that “Vivendi does not intend to rejoin the board of directors of TIM”, but will be a very active shareholder for the purpose of “bring out the true intrinsic value of the operation“ on the network, explaining that the goal of the group he leads is to
determine a scenario with the prerequisites in line with the strategic position of the new Italian stakeholder (the Italian Government, ed) to build a very attractive telecommunications market in the country and with that of a company that has to open a new chapter.
Vivendi communicated i 2022 financial results from which it emerges that the group is more than healthy, if TIM is excluded: in fact, net profit grew by almost 20% (19.4) to 677 million euros, revenues, thanks to the “driving force” of Havas, Gameloft and Canal+ grew by double digits (10.1%) to nearly 10 billion euros (9.6). As regards the equity investment in TIM, the group calculates an increase in capital loss from 728 to 1,347 million euros, the negative contribution of the equity investment in the calculation of net income increasing from 13 to 393 million.