Vivi K and D3llano combine genres in “Underwater”

With a unique personality and artistic versatility, Vivi K has established herself as one of the great promises of the young Spanish scene. Among her characteristics that define her we find sweetness y emotion that, thanks to her voice and lyrics, connect her with the best of the current alternative pop scene. Some of her songs like “Aire” or “Ojistos verdes” already anticipated the mix between genres that gives you free rein to move And be disruptive at once.

This time, “Bajo el agua” is in line with his latest productions in which the world dreamlike finds a special insight into the nature, he amor y the desire y of the popular imagination, since it tells a love story full of purity and passion. Once again, the fusion of genres such as pop or electronics in combination with the new national folklore raise Vivi K as another banner among the female artists of the moment.

On the other hand, the influence of D3llano is noted through his work with he house y he garage in this song where he makes it clear that he is one of the best producers in our country and where she manages to transport us to dream places like a sunset on the beach whose sand has the mark of first love.

