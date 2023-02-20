I have always been passionate about comics in a realistic style and my tastes have certainly been influenced by Bonelli comics, even if over time I have developed a passion for erotic comics admiring artists such as Milo Manara, Giovanna Casotto, Giuseppe Manunta, Louis Royo and many others which with their soft style in portraying the female figure make the characters extremely captivating and intriguing. That’s why I started drawing erotic pin-ups, trying to interpret them with my own personal style.

Your delicate line is decisive and highlights the figures you draw, highlighting their features and expressions.

One of the first lessons I received was learning to draw without using an eraser. This meant that my trait matured into a decisive sign, without uncertainties, which over time has become my distinctive element.

What a thrill you feel when you have a blank sheet in front of you and then out of “nowhere” an artistic form born from your own mind appears.

It’s hard for a child to stay white for too long because drawing is an integral part of me and I always need to be able to express myself! The thing that excites me the most is seeing in the eyes of those who look at my drawing what I have managed to convey to them.

It’s your moment… what do you feel like saying to the readers of Mondo Japan?

If you have the patience for five minutes, I’ll tell you this anecdote. As I said, since I was little I always wanted to draw and do this in life. At the time of choosing the address of the high school obviously I wanted to do art and nothing else, but in middle school the art teacher said that I was not good at it. To this day I think if I had listened to her and not myself, I wouldn’t have done what I did. Therefore to the readers of Mondo Japan I want to say that there is no single way, right or wrong, to make the “voice” of one’s pencil heard, because I think the important thing is never to stop believing, persevere and fight in what we believe .