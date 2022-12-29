Listen to the audio version of the article

Vivienne Westwood she died today, “peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, south London”. The news was given by the official social profiles of the British designer, considered the queen of punk style. Born in Tintwistle in 1941, Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, right up to the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book and changing the world for the better. She has led an extraordinary life. Her innovation and impact over the past 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.

“I will continue with Vivienne in my heart – said Andreas Kronthaler, husband and creative partner of the designer -. We worked our way through to the end and she gave me a lot of stuff to move forward with. Thanks, honey”. “The world – reads the press release announcing her death – needs people like Vivienne to change for the better. She who had been the undisputed queen of punk aesthetics, recently, considered herself a Taoist. ‘Spiritual system of the Tao-she had written her-. There has never been a greater need for the Tao today. The Tao gives you a sense of belonging in the cosmos and gives purpose to your life. It gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know that you are living the life you can and should live: make full use of your character and make full use of your life on earth.’”

Lifelong activist

Vivienne has always fought for justice and fairness and worked on a plan to save the world. The rebel designer, despite her 81 years of age, continued to be a political activist until shortly before her death: “Julian Assange – he had recently declared – is a hero and was treated atrociously by the British government”. Or, “Capitalism is a crime. It is the root cause of war, climate change and corruption.”

Foundation in his name starting from 2023

The Vivienne Foundation, a non-profit corporation, founded by Westwood in late 2022, with his children and grandson, will be officially launched next year to honor, protect and continue the legacy of life. , of Vivienne’s design and activism. The Foundation’s goal is to raise awareness and create tangible change by working with NGOs, based on four pillars: climate change, stop war, defend human rights and protest against capitalism. The Vivienne Foundation exists to create a better world and implement Vivienne’s plans. Her last warning: ‘Stop climate change. This is a war for the very existence of the human race. And that of the planet. The most important weapon we have is public opinion. She becomes a freedom fighter.’”