Source Title: vivo Imaging Strategy Conference: Joining Hands with Photographer Gao Yuan to Explore the Future of Mobile Imaging Art Ecology

On October 24, 2022, the vivo imaging strategy conference was held in Shenzhen. Photographer, director and video artist Gao Yuan attended the speech as a guest. Facing the digital age, the conference focuses on the artistic creation of moving images, broadens the way of life with art, conveys humanistic charm with images, and invites creators from all over the world to jointly build the future mobile image art ecology. vivo imaging strategy conference site At the press conference, photographer Gao Yuan’s speech revolved around the “0~100 years old” series of photographic works, and shared his understanding of artistic creation and portrait photography from a professional perspective – “Portrait, let yourself pay more attention to people, and the world that people care about.” In this series of works, Gao Yuan uses mobile phones as a creative medium to record the happy moments of different people aged 0-100 through 101 portrait photography. The portability and low-intrusiveness of mobile phones reduce the invasiveness that professional equipment may bring, and shorten the distance with the subject, thereby recording more natural moments, enhancing the authenticity and vitality of images. Gao Yuan said: “Looking back at these 101 precious moments, I seem to see the reincarnation of love. When I was young, I received love, when I grew up, I gave love, and when I was old, I enjoyed love – this may be the meaning of portraits: to record our eternal love. “ vivo imaging strategy conference site The vivo imaging strategy conference reflects the brand’s continuous exploration and practice in the field of mobile imaging and art, sublimating life with art, taking artist creation as the creative guide, leading the trend of aesthetics, responding to the issues of the times, and will further promote the industrialization of information and the era of national creation. The innovative development of moving images in the background. Video artists help explore the new generation of visual aesthetics Gao Yuan, a multi-identity video artist who uses photography and video installations as the main creative medium. Based in Beijing, Shanghai and New York. Master of Experimental Video at the Central Academy of Fine Arts. He used to be the Beijing photography director of Modern Media Group, the best photographer of China‘s humanities magazine “Life”. “People”, “Weekend’s Pictorial” and many other domestic magazines and periodicals cooperate to shoot visual blockbusters. The coexistence of relaxation and profundity in Gao Yuan’s works can make the works and viewers maintain a psychological distance from far and near in the viewing space. This contradictory unity forms Gao Yuan’s charming and unique aesthetic style. While being unique in commercial portrait photography, he can jump out of the frame of the inherent medium and always explore other fields outside of photography. Gao Yuan's creations have achieved an excellent balance between the boundaries of business and art. On this basis, he continues to innovate and is committed to the experiment and exploration of pan-image vision in new media. Short grammars are the best.” The short film “The Outsider” directed by him describes a migrant worker living in the future world trying to break the rigidity of class through physical transformation. But after the transformation, he still can’t really break through the barriers of class, and in the end he can only choose to deceive himself. When talking about the creation process of this short film, Gao Yuan said: “The shortness of a short film lies in its sophistication and imaginativeness, which is similar to an idiom. A few numbers make an article.” This is not only his understanding of the creation of short films, but also his concept . In the field of digital art, Gao Yuan collaborated with the Gojo Ren Band to release the “Gojo Ren Save City” series of digital art collections. This series of digital art works/collections originates from the song and MV “Plastic Flower” published by the Gojo People in 2021. The animation MV was produced by COMO-STUDIO, which was founded by Gao Yuan, using next-generation scanning modeling and motion capture technology, and was rendered in a virtual engine. Gao Yuan hopes that the “Save City” series can become a real digital art collection, not just a simple image, a model, and an animation. It needs to have an independent system while being born out of the original “Plastic Flower” MV. The box transformed from the ancient player interface can evoke Y2K memories, and the flat naked-eye 3D effect makes the characters jump out of the screen and come to the side. The lofty COMO-STUDIO represents a new way of expression born out of the Metaverse era, and records the pioneering process of digital art pioneering thinking between reality and virtuality, technology and art, humanities and data. The identity of facing the future and facing the unknown coincides with the time and space coordinates of human beings today, and has become the secret and great mission of Gaoyuanxin.

