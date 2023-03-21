The super-fast connection extended to Vibo Valentia

WINDTRE extends Open Fiber’s FTTH technology in Calabria and reaches Vibo Valentia, a historic city of Magna Grecia overlooking the Costa degli Dei and a well-known tourist destination.

The expansion of the fiber optic connection on the national territory confirms the company’s commitment to contribute, through the ultra-fast network, to overcoming the digital divide, one of the central themes of the sustainability strategy.

The ultra-fast line of WINDTRE can be activated with the ‘Super Fiber’ home Internet offerswhich provide unlimited navigation up to 2.5 Gigabit and Wi-Fi 6 modem included for greater coverage, speed, connection stability, as well as the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for the smartphones of the whole family.

Also available is the ‘Super Fibra & Netflix’ version which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment, with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on two screens at the same time without commercial breaks.

Maurice SeditaChief Commercial Officer of WINDTRE, commented: “the arrival of ultra-fast coverage in Vibo Valentia offers citizens and tourists in the area a connectivity service with the best available performance in terms of quality and reliability.

The fiber optic network – continues the manager – it represents an infrastructure of primary importance, essential for supporting the productive fabric and encouraging its evolution through digital solutions, as well as supporting advanced entertainment services and the use of streaming and on-demand content”, concludes Sedita.