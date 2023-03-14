Former Red Star basketball player Andru Wiznevski commented on Matias Lessor’s unsportsmanlike move after the game in the Arena.

Partizan defeated Crvena zvezda after a big turnaround (92:81) in the derby of the 21st round of the ABA League, and Matijas Lessor was in the center of attention for several reasons. The strong center was the most effective individual of the game with 27 points, while at the end of the match he made a big incident when he hit Filip Petrushev twice in the center of the field, after which he ran to the stands to celebrate the victory with the black and white fans.

Coach Željko Obradović apologized on his behalf, and the video of the incident quickly went viral on social networks and outside of Serbia, so former red and white basketball player Andrew Viznevski added to everything.

The American played for Crvena Zvezda in the 2004/05 season, and then left a good impression, he knows very well what “eternal” derbies look like, so after watching the video showing Lesor hitting Petrushev, he had something to say about this topic which has been the topic of controversy among fans since late last night.

“If you’ve played derbies, then you know what emotions are involved. Both teams deserve to play in the Euroleague for what they bring, but I’m not a fan of this kind of hitting! We know that this game is a big battle and that Zvezda ‘exploded’ in the Arena”the American wrote.

Take another look at the video of the incident, as well as photos from the match that probably determined the winner of the first place in the ABA league.