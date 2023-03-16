Serbian striker scorer for the Turin giants in Germany.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian ace Dušan Vlahović scored from the penalty spot in Juventus’ 2:0 away win against Freiburg. The Italian team thus took the lead in the 45th minute, and “certified” the triumph in stoppage time of the second part, with a goal by Federico Chiesa in the 95th minute, who had previously hit the crossbar.

Vlahović managed to score, although it was again obvious that he was not doing well yet and that he was struggling to get into his former form. After one of his goals was disallowed, he somehow beat the goalkeeper of the fifth-ranked Bundesliga team with a shot from the penalty spot after the ball had touched the Dutch Mark Flecken.

Juventus won 1:0 in Turin last Sunday with a goal from Angelo Di Maria, and tonight they improved on that result and entered the top eight in the fight for the trophy. Given the drastic punishment for financial malfeasance, Juve practically had no chance to qualify for the Champions League this winter, but could win a place in the elite by winning the trophy in the second strongest European competition.

This triumph and goal will, of course, mean a lot to Vlahović, who struggled with his form in the previous weeks and was not a scorer in Serie A since the beginning of February, while he scored in the Europa League exactly one month ago, at the beginning of the two-leg match against Nantes in the round of 16. Watch how Vlahović scored in Germany: